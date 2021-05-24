Futures Files

Missed some market news this week? Here's what Jaquie Holland, Ben Potter and our Ag Marketing IQ bloggers have been writing about. Big speculators weren’t the only force driving corn futures a dollar or more off their highs in May. But these so-called hedge funds certainly helped accelerate the downturn over the last two weeks, trimming bullish bets by more than 95,000 contracts worth some 475 million bushels. Still, these professional gamblers may not be the real force behind corn’s ups and downs in 2021. Their net long positions actually peaked way back in January, just after nearby futures topped $5 for the first time since 2014. Instead, activity by commercial traders may offer a better overview of both today’s market and prospects for the rest of the year and beyond.