Futures Files

Corn continued its rally, and expectations of higher prices for consumers for corn products contributed to heavy buying. By midweek, China bought nine million tons in 10 days, breaking another record. China is also buying up soybeans from Brazil. Unlike corn, wheat prices suffered as rain hit some of the...

AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Slight adjustments to corn, soy numbers in latest WASDE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s May 14 numbers on corn and soybean estimates didn’t change the picture too much, adjusting a few figures. Its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates raised the corn export forecast by about 100 million bushels, to a total of 2.776 billion bushels. There was no change to feed or ethanol usage for the 2020 corn crop. The WASDE reduced projected corn carryover by 95 million bushels, to a total of 1.257 billion bushels, or about 8% of expected usage. ‘That’s a pretty tight carryover compared to history,” said Jim Mintert, professor and Extension economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, and close to ending stocks from 2011-13.
AgricultureBenzinga

USDA Shares Forecasts For Grain And Farm Exports

U.S. grain volumes have been a bright spot for the railroads, with higher volumes reflecting export demand. Indeed, grain carloads were up 23.2% year-to-date to 509,364 as of last Saturday, according to the Association of American Railroads (AAR). Since September, grain rail carloads have consistently been above the levels of...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased on Friday, after a strong rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans also edged lower, though spring wheat futures on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) climbed as a cold front hitting much of the U.S. Midwest brought frost to the Northern Great Plains.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures Shoot Higher

Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher on old crop and 23 to 25 cents higher on new crop at midday; soybeans are 26 to 32 cents higher; and wheat 18 to 21 cents higher. Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher at midday, with new crop 24 to 26 cents higher on strong spread trade and buying accelerating at midday after good export sales and up-front demand. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound. The weather looks cooler and wetter for most in the Corn Belt in the short term with planting just about wrapped up. Brazil weather looks mostly unchanged as the crop advances.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat slides on strong U.S. crop outlook, large global harvest

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for an eighth straight session on Wednesday and touched a six-week low on strong U.S. winter crop prospects and concerns about stiff export market competition as other Northern Hemisphere suppliers harvest crops, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 8 cents at $6.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.39-1/2 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 14. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 5-3/4 cents to $5.98-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release weekly export sales data early on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect small old-crop sales or some cancellations, while new-crop sales are expected to be between 200,000 and 600,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Economycityindex.co.uk

China shucks US corn; commodity currencies lower

China has been cracking down on commodity traders as of late. Last week, China said there would be severe punishment for excessive speculation, hoarding, or spreading of fake news. Today, SFE said they would more closely scrutinize commodity traders. Also, banking regulators asked lenders to stop selling commodity related assets to retail investors.
EconomyNWI.com

Futures File: China breaks corn-buying record

Corn continued its rally, and expectations of higher prices for consumers for corn products contributed to heavy buying. By midweek, China bought 9 million tons in 10 days, breaking another record. China is also buying up soybeans from Brazil. Unlike corn, wheat prices suffered as rain hit some of the...
College Station, TXtamu.edu

Is carbon the ‘crop’ of the future?

An increasing awareness and concern about the environment, changes in government policy, America’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and a robust demand for carbon offsets all point toward an appetite for a different type of agricultural crop – carbon. “There has been an increasing amount of discussion on how to...
Worldkitco.com

Gold and silver are flat leading into the European open

(Kitco News) -Gold and silver are heading into the European open slightly above flat. Gold closed yesterday -0.13% lower while silver fell 1.04%. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has moved 0.81% higher while spot WTI is down half a percent. After inheriting a positive handover from the...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Ease As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, as an uptick in Treasury yields and a firmer dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,892.84 per ounce, but was set for its fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1.892.80.
AgricultureKokomo Perspective

Cattle producers need relief

OPINION In anticipation of a summit between U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai and her counterparts within the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 18 national, state and regional cattle and ranch associations have sent a letter seeking immediate relief from that agreement. The letter addressed to Ambassador Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack states...
IndustryBirmingham Star

Global steel prices to average $800 per tonne in H1: Fitch

Singapore, May 24 (ANI): Fitch Solutions has revised up its global steel price short-term forecast to an average of USD 800 per tonne compared with USD 660 per tonne previously as the persisting mismatch between supply and demand continues to edge prices higher. Steel prices have seen a significant boost...
MarketsCoinDesk

ETF Provider Teucrium Trading Files for a Bitcoin Futures ETF

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
Benzinga

NerdWallet Files For IPO: Report

Consumer financial advice website NerdWallet has reportedly filed for an IPO. What Happened? Reuters reported that NerdWallet has confidentially submitted IPO filings to U.S. regulators and hired a team of investment banks led by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to underwrite its IPO process. What It’s Important: The U.S. IPO market...
Marketskitco.com

Gold sees normal downside correction in existing price uptrend

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are moderately lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on a normal corrective pullback...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Grain market volatility continues

Missed some market news this week? Here's what Jaquie Holland, Ben Potter and our Ag Marketing IQ bloggers have been writing about. Big speculators weren’t the only force driving corn futures a dollar or more off their highs in May. But these so-called hedge funds certainly helped accelerate the downturn over the last two weeks, trimming bullish bets by more than 95,000 contracts worth some 475 million bushels. Still, these professional gamblers may not be the real force behind corn’s ups and downs in 2021. Their net long positions actually peaked way back in January, just after nearby futures topped $5 for the first time since 2014. Instead, activity by commercial traders may offer a better overview of both today’s market and prospects for the rest of the year and beyond.
IndustryZacks.com

Lumber Mania, Timber ETFs & More

(1:30) - Roller Coaster Ride For Lumber Prices: What Is Going On?. (7:40) - The Lumber Industry Ecosystem: Who is Involved?. (15:15) - Supply and Demand Breakdown: Do We Need More Lumber Mills?. (18:50) - How Can Investors Gain Exposure To Lumber?. In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak...
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from $1,900 as investors await cues from U.S. data

* Silver seems reluctant to move with gold - analyst. * Gold flows into China via Hong Kong, Switzerland jump in April (Updates prices, adds detail) May 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell back below $1,900 on Thursday, pressured by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields with investor focus turning to U.S. economic data that could offer cues on inflation and monetary policy.
Businesskitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver, amid bullish technicals

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning U.S. trading Wednesday, with gold notching...