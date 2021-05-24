Locklear, Eichelberger selected for East-West All-Star Game

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Matt Locklear (11) drives to the rim past Scotland’s Mandrell Johnson (1) during a game last season in Lumberton. Locklear was selected for the East-West All-Star Basketball Game.

GREENSBORO — Two outstanding Robeson County senior basketball players will get to play one more game representing their school — and they’ll do it on a grand stage.

Lumberton’s Matt Locklear and St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger were each selected for the East-West All-Star Basketball Game to be played July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“It’s a really big honor to me, because I’ve never done this before,” Locklear said. “I know I get to go out there Saturday (before the game) and practice with legit guys, D-1 people, and then to get to play with them boys, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anybody, at any level, 1A through 4A basketball,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Just taking a look at the roster, that East team is really loaded; they’ve got a lot of good players on there, from D’Marco Dunn on down, and for Matt to be selected as one of those 10 from the East, that says a lot for the year he had.”

Locklear, a Pirates forward, averaged 14.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in his senior season, helping lead Lumberton to its second straight 4A East Regional final appearance after the Pirates’ co-state championship in 2020. A particular performance in the second round of the state playoffs in his senior season is a big part of the reason Locklear was selected.

“Laney’s coach Eric Davis is the head coach (for the East team), and when (Locklear) had 35 (points) and 20 (rebounds) on them, (Davis) contacted me and said, ‘I’ve got to get him on my team and help me win that All-Star Game,’” Edwards said.

Eichelberger, a standout guard over the last four years, averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game this season, leading the Bulldogs to a 40-1 record over the last two seasons. She is signed to play collegiately at Fayetteville State.

“It’s really big; I feel blessed,” Eichelberger said. “They picked me out of all these girls in North Carolina, so I just really feel blessed that I was chosen.”

She was also named to the North Carolina roster for the Carolinas Classic, an all-star game between North Carolina and South Carolina seniors, but that game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, she’ll get the experience of playing in an all-star game she was selected for.

“COVID has taken a lot of things away from this class of 2021, so I’m happy for all these girls and guys that were selected to actually get out there and compete,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I think it’s different when you actually play in the game. You can be mentioned and named in something … but that’s the best part of it, playing in the game and going out there and having some fun with your peers that made the game as well. It’s a chance for them to go out there and have a good time, and create a lifetime memory.”

That opportunity is even sweeter for Eichelberger after the Bulldogs’ season ended due to the team having to quarantine prior to the second round of the state playoffs. Now, she’ll get one more chance to represent St. Pauls on a high-school court.

“The game that was supposed to have been, technically, my last high school game, everybody knows how that went,” Eichelberger said. “So it’s like another chance — I’m not with my team, but it’s still considered high school. So it’s another chance in some type of way.”

Locklear also appreciates that the East-West Game isn’t just naming rosters, but playing a game in 2021 after the events of the last year-plus.

“It’s really a blessing that I really get to go play this year, because I know last year they didn’t get to do it, but this year they’re doing it,” Locklear said. “I’m thankful for it.”

Locklear, who is reclassifying for college recruiting purposes to the class of 2022 and will play for the Flight 22 post-grad team for the next year, recognizes the opportunity that playing on a big stage like the East-West Game will provide him, looking ahead to his recruitment for the 2022-23 season.

“Yeah, it could be a big thing if somebody notices me at this East-West All-Star Game, with me doing this post-grad and getting an extra year and all that,” Locklear said. “It could play a really big role in my recruitment process.”

For both Locklear and Eichelberger, the selection is the culmination and reward after of years of hard work.

“I think it’s definitely a testament to her hard work,” Moses said. “T.J. has put in the work for four years and people have noticed what she’s done. I’ve been blessed to be in the front row of it to watch it everyday. You just want to see kids like that win, period. She’s won in the classroom, which isn’t talked about a lot, and she’s won on the court — and I’ve watched her game grow. I know she belongs with these peers that’s in this game.”

The pair will be the first Robeson County players to play in the East-West Game since Lumberton’s London Thompson in 2018.

In addition to Locklear, the East team includes Hertford County’s Dalyan Askew, Panther Creek’s Dalyan Berry, East Carteret’s Bennie Brooks, Westover’s D’Marco Dunn, Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell, Farmville Central’s Leontae Kornegay-Moye, Apex Friendship’s Kenny Noland, Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith and Heritage’s Lucas Taylor. Davis and Riverside-Martin’s Bobby Williams coach the East team.

The East girls team includes Eichelberger, Clinton’s Isa Banks, Farmville Central’s Janiya Foskey, Southeast Raleigh’s Morgan Graham, Jack Britt’s Ashara Hayes, Pine Forest’s Montasia Jones, Swansboro’s Virginia Grace McAllister, Southwest Onslow’s Shaylin Polluck, Knightdale’s Diamond Thomas and Princeton’s Meredith Wooten. The East girls team is coached by South Lenoir’s Donald Mooring and Croatan’s Andrew Gurley.