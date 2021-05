As the efforts to curb the COVID-19 virus continue, we are learning more and more about how it has affected our society. “It’s been a very different year across all ages,” said local pediatrician Matthew Krell, M.D. “We’ve had families that have been at home isolated for the first few months, people not working or working from home and that has moved on to a return to school for our local district this fall and our university’s been put under a lot of different guidelines.”