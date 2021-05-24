My Media Diet and a Much-Needed Refresh
I needed a refresh. After writing my previous "List" two weeks ago—normally one of my very favorite things to write— I went on a walk with Jonah and remember comparing myself to a sponge. I was trying to soak up every bit of inspiration I could, to wring quality recommendations out, but I didn't feel full at all. Turns out a short break from "The List," a vacation, and seeing the team in person last week (!) was exactly what I needed to come back brimming with inspiration. During my time off the column, I dove into new recipes, made my way through a small pile of books, and have so much to share. I am, I guess you could say, a very full sponge. Below's a sliver of my media and cooking "diet" from the past week, plus a few recs I particularly loved, of course!cupcakesandcashmere.com