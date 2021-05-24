newsbreak-logo
Rome, NY

Fallen Soldier From Rome Will Be Honored By NASCAR Memorial Day Weekend

By Cindy McMullen
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 4 days ago
The NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race Memorial Day Weekend will include a fallen service member from Rome as he will be memorialized for his ultimate sacrifice. The seventh annual NASCAR Salutes together with Coca-Cola will feature 600 'Miles of Remembrance' at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend, May 30, at 6PM. All 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars will feature the name of a fallen service member on the windshield during the race in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, including Army Sgt. Michael A. Uvanni.

