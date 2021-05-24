newsbreak-logo
Oregon, WI

David L. Mortensen

unifiednewsgroup.com
Cover picture for the articleDavid L. Mortensen, age 78, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on May 21, 2021, at home. David grew up on a farm in Brooklyn, Wis. After graduating from Brooklyn High School, David attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and became a certified public accountant. After graduation he began working at Houghton Taplick and Company in Madison, Wis., where he became a partner. David continued to work as a CPA for Houghton Taplick and Company throughout various mergers and acquisition for over 35 years until he retired from RSM McGladrey. He was active in the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison for many years. David was an avid sports fan. For years he played softball, basketball or bowled as much as time would allow. When he wasn’t playing, he enjoyed attending Badgers and Brewers games. Whether he was finishing up some work at home or taking a few rare minutes to relax, he would be watching the Badgers, Packers, or Brewers on television or listening to them on the radio. The center of his life was his family. He was married to his loving wife Cheryl for over 57 years, and they raised three children together. David devoted himself to his family and spent as much time as possible with them. He rarely missed an event whether it be for one of his children, grandchildren, or another family member. He specifically enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events, whenever and wherever they may be, to offer support and love.

