REVIEW: ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ Hits Iconic Notes but Feels Too Short
Sailor Moon was my gateway anime like the magical girl series was for many millennials. And, over the past few years, we’ve seen the series meet new audiences with new editions of manga from Kodansha and Sailor Moon Crystal retelling the story we all know and love, but minus the filler. To put it simply, magical girls everywhere have been thriving. So, when Netflix announced it would be releasing Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie) Parts 1 & 2 globally as an Original, I was both shocked it wouldn’t be housed on Funimation’s platform and excited for a whole new audience to be introduced to a character who made me the weeb I am today.butwhythopodcast.com