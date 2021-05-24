newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

REVIEW: ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ Hits Iconic Notes but Feels Too Short

By Kate Sánchez
butwhythopodcast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSailor Moon was my gateway anime like the magical girl series was for many millennials. And, over the past few years, we’ve seen the series meet new audiences with new editions of manga from Kodansha and Sailor Moon Crystal retelling the story we all know and love, but minus the filler. To put it simply, magical girls everywhere have been thriving. So, when Netflix announced it would be releasing Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie) Parts 1 & 2 globally as an Original, I was both shocked it wouldn’t be housed on Funimation’s platform and excited for a whole new audience to be introduced to a character who made me the weeb I am today.

butwhythopodcast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailor Saturn#Guardians#Short Film#Dream Pop#Character Animation#Manga#Hulu#Kodansha#Toei Animation#Amazon Trio#Sailor Guardian#Eic#Bwt#Hits#Magical Girls#Love#Creator#Romance#Comics#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Anime
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Netflix
Related
ComicsComicBook

Sailor Moon’s New Movies Hype Netflix Release With New Trailer and Poster

Sailor Moon Eternal released its second film earlier this year in Japan, bringing to a close the latest adventure of the Sailor Scouts, and fans of the Shoujo anime won't have to wait long to see the films for themselves as the streaming service Netflix is set to release them this June. The original creator of the franchise, Naoko Takeuchi, was brought onto the project as a creative director, showing that the films were certainly in good hands throughout the process of their creation.
Comicshypefresh.co

Sailor Moon, Eternal Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix.

Sailor Moon, Eternal Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix. Streaming giant, Netflix, has been jumping on the anime trend with newly released Sailor Moon Eternal anime trailer. This comes after adding several animes to their lineup including Yasuke and Demon slayer. Now, Sailor moon fans will be excited to see that the next anime released will be a movie feature of the esteemed show.
TV & Videosbelloflostsouls.net

Anime: Netflix Announces Release Date and Trailer for ‘Sailor Moon Eternal’ Parts One And Two

After months of waiting moonies rejoiced last week when Netflix announced the streaming date for parts one and two of movie, Sailor Moon Eternal. It’s been a bumpy ride for the next chapter in the Sailor Moon Crystal saga. First announced in early 2017 for the 25th anniversary of Sailor Moon, the two-part movie’s creation was slow and steady through 2019. The start of production was announced and then the cast, but it felt like a distant dream up until it didn’t anymore. Finally in 2020 final casting changes were revealed and in January 2021 part one was released to Japanese audiences followed by the part two movie a month later.
TV Seriesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Pretty Boy Detective Club,’ Episode 5 – “The Swindler, the Vanishing Man, and the Pretty Boys Part 2”

Last time with the Detective Club, we kicked off a new arc when Mayumi was given a fast stack of ten-thousand yen notes that were counterfeits. This led the Pretty Boys of the detective club to find a ticket to the Reasonable Doubt Casino, a dwelling for rich kids looking to be high rollers. Now, in Pretty Boy Detective Club Episode 5, we’re right back in the casino, and in the middle of some high-tension gambling action.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'The Dry' provides grounded, adult drama that is all too rare these days

They say “you can always go home again,” but that doesn’t mean it’s not complicated. This is the conundrum faced by Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) in the slow-burn Australian thriller “The Dry,” co-written and directed by Robert Connolly, based on the debut novel by Judith Harper. After massive box office success in Oz, “The Dry” rolls into U.S. theaters and rental sites, providing the kind of grounded, adult drama that is all too rare these days.
Movieskeyc.tv

Cinema Bandi Film review: A feel-good Movie that will make you Grin

Netflix’s new Telugu film Cinema Bandi is a love letter into the art of theatre. The movie is placed in a distant village, which will be far away from all of the conveniences which urban dwellers take for granted. Life in the countryside is straightforward and villagers are resigned to their fate, they do not even the authorities to boost their quality of living. At least that is what Ganapathi (Sandeep Varanasi), that pushes a auto-rickshaw within his village to get a living, considers.
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Movie Review Rewind: Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

How can an animated movie about owls be so cool? First of all, it is from the director of 300, Zack Snyder, and he loves stunning folks visually with his movies. Secondly, these owls are in a war and act like soldiers from 300. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole is a kid fantasy-action animated movie in which the attire of gladiators are worn by owls. May sound ridiculous but keep in mind, it is from a children’s book series. Actually, some parts may be scary for younger kids. But this animated movie is different in its story and it is visually breathtaking.
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘To Your Eternity,’ Episode 7 — “The Boy Who Wants To Change”

To Your Eternity is a shonen fantasy anime produced by Brian’s Base. Opening a bit before the last episode ended, To Your Eternity Episode 7 introduces viewers to Gugu. The young boy we saw briefly in the store that Pioran and Fushi arrive at last episode. This episode begins several months before that meeting as Gugu ponders a question. Why am I, well, me?
Moviesthekirkwoodcall.com

Movie review: Soul

On Christmas Day 2020, Pixar released its first movie since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Soul,’ which went directly to streaming on Disney+ instead of being released in theaters, is a heartwarming movie whose message of appreciating the little things in life fits perfectly in a time marked by quarantine ennui.
Moviesfandomwire.com

Guardians of The Galaxy & 9 Other Movies That Hold Unbelievable Guinness World Records

Movies have been here since a century. And over the years, many popular films have created unusual and unique world records. Here are our best picks of the lot. With more than two dozen movies under its arsenal, the James Bond franchise is a formidable beat of Hollywood. It’s explosive action sequences leave an amazing after taste. But there’s one more reason why the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre was even more memorable. Spectre boasts of the largest recorded artificially induced controlled explosion in human history to be ever recorded for a movie. 33 Kilograms of powdered explosives were detonated along with 8,418 liters of kerosene. The explosion had a combined force equivalent of 68.47 tons of TNT. It lasted for a full 7.5 seconds.
MoviesDaily Evergreen

Movie Review: Watch ‘The Half of It’

Netflix recently switched it up and placed an advertisement for a new throng of shows, movies and comedy collections that star Asian American and Pacific Islander actors and actresses. When I saw the link come up on my account, I was so excited. And it was so timely. When the...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Guardians of the Galaxy #14 Review (2020)

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed herein are purely the opinions of the author of this article and do not necessarily reflect the official opinions of CosmicBookNews. Timelord regularly reviewed the 2007 “Nova” and 2008 “Guardians of the Galaxy” series with his reviews directly sent to the books’ editors and creators. Timelord’s reviews have been quoted by Marvel in cover blurbs, press reviews, and solicits.
Moviesgeekvibesnation.com

‘The Invisible Man Appears + The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly’ Blu-Ray Review – A Japanese Take On A Classic Character

Finally released outside Japan for the very first time, these unique riffs on H.G. Wells’ classic character (though undoubtedly also indebted to Universal’s iconic film series) are two of the earliest examples of tokusatsu (special effects) cinema from the legendary Daiei Studios. In The Invisible Man Appears, written and directed by Nobuo Adachi in 1949, a scientist successfully creates an invisibility serum, only to be kidnapped by a gang of thugs who wish to use the formula to rob a priceless jewel. In addition to being the earliest surviving Japanese science fiction film ever made, the film’s entertaining special effects were an early credit for the legendary Eiji Tsuburaya, five years before he first brought Godzilla to life. Eight years later, Mitsuo Murayama’s exciting The Invisible Man vs. The Human Fly tells the story of a series of mysterious murders where the only clue is a strange buzzing noise at the scene of the crime… could this be linked to secret wartime experiments in shrinking humans to the size of insects? And can a scientist who’s just invented an invisibility ray be the one to stop it?
Beauty & FashionCNHI

MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Cruella’ is too much

When Disney tells you they’re making a live-action film mapping the origin story of the legendarily campy villain from “101 Dalmatians,” you kind of expect things to get a bit over-the-top, and indeed everything about “Cruella” in the lead-up to its release definitely suggested we should expected something that really went for it. From playful needle drops to Emma Stone and Emma Thompson chewing scenery at each other to extravagant costumes by Jenny Beavan, this was a film that from the beginning seemed to understand that it needed to be something rather heightened.
Moviesepicstream.com

Eternals: What is the Uni-Mind Explained and Will It Be In the Movie?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As the Eternals finally dropped its first-ever full trailer, fans are feeling the hype with what the film has in store as it introduces age-old beings with various abilities that people are bowing down to them treating them as gods. In one specific scene where three Eternals are seemingly connecting, are they summoning the Uni-Mind? What is it and will it be in the movie?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel shares new toys from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings”

However, in the film adaptation, the rings have changed. It is no longer about rings that go on the fingers, but about bracelets that are worn on Wenwu’s (Tony Leung) forearms. In this Marvel character’s action figure, it can be seen as water swirling around his arms, suggesting that the...