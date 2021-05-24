newsbreak-logo
Superman vs. Lobo is coming to DC in August!

By Kerri Guillette
butwhythopodcast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, DC Comics announced Superman vs Lobo by Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, and Mirka Andolfo! What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That’s what readers will find out when Superman runs into Lobo in August’s launch of Superman vs Lobo! What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on his own, or the chaos of trying to stop him? I smell a team-up fanboys! Or, will it be a train wreck? Lobo is involved, after all! From writers Tim Seeley & Sarah Beattie, the team behind the indie hit Money Shot, and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new three-issue, oversize, superhero epic!

