Superman vs. Lobo is coming to DC in August!

Our friends at DC understand that sometimes, you don’t want Batman having all the fun. Especially when it comes to trying to outwit the Clown Prince of Crime. With that in mind, DC is bringing to fans in August an opportunity to see if they have what it takes. Can they match wits with the Joker and solve his Puzzlebox? The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox starts on August 3rd with a debut issue written by Matthew Rosenberg and featuring art by Jesús Merino, Joshua Hixon and Ulises Arreola. After that, a multitude of talented artists will contribute to the seven issue miniseries. Here is the press release announcing all this Joker goodness: