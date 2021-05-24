Obituary: James Andrew Crocker Oct. 7, 1980–April 25, 2021

“Woohoo!!” was the cry from—everybody!—when the CDC relaxed their mask guidance in place during the COVID pandemic. But the negatives of this last year’s pandemic are so very tragic—losses of friends, family members and neighbors by far the worst. So, hopefully the need/requirements of other COVID restrictions will also pass by the wayside before too long and the pandemic finally be behind us and only a bad memory. This whole period has been a struggle for many, with uncertain employment situations, online schooling, separation from family and friends, etc. We are a social species, after all, and many have found necessary distancing and separations that came with COVID extremely stressful.