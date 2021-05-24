Barbara Joan Raleigh (Teed) was born in Stillwater, MN to parents Harold and Esther Teed. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Osceola, WI on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at age 85. Her front porch welcomed visitors with beautiful flowers in the warmer months, and in her kitchen, a pot of coffee and donut or cookie awaited anyone who came to her door. She was well-known for her love of feeding people, it was impossible to step foot in her home without a home cooked meal or some kind of treat. For many years she would bake hundreds of Christmas cookies and candies for family and friends, a treat that everyone looked forward to. She passed on her special recipes to her children and grandchildren after years of baking with them. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and having sleepovers in her living room and singing “You are My Sunshine” to them. She was passionate about feeding the birds and couldn’t wait to get her bird feeders refilled as soon as they were getting low. She was a gifted seamstress and made many well-loved blankets and quilts. She spent many hours crafting special gifts for loved ones for special occasions and holidays. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Ernie and Don; sisters, Delores, Marion, Shirley, Virginia and Beverly. Survived by children, Susan (Jon) Everson, Jody (Alan) Hopkins, Michael (Anissa), and John (Kristy); sister, Elaine Albertson; brother, Gary Teed; beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.