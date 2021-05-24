newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, MN

Barbara Joan Raleigh

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Joan Raleigh (Teed) was born in Stillwater, MN to parents Harold and Esther Teed. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Osceola, WI on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at age 85. Her front porch welcomed visitors with beautiful flowers in the warmer months, and in her kitchen, a pot of coffee and donut or cookie awaited anyone who came to her door. She was well-known for her love of feeding people, it was impossible to step foot in her home without a home cooked meal or some kind of treat. For many years she would bake hundreds of Christmas cookies and candies for family and friends, a treat that everyone looked forward to. She passed on her special recipes to her children and grandchildren after years of baking with them. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and having sleepovers in her living room and singing “You are My Sunshine” to them. She was passionate about feeding the birds and couldn’t wait to get her bird feeders refilled as soon as they were getting low. She was a gifted seamstress and made many well-loved blankets and quilts. She spent many hours crafting special gifts for loved ones for special occasions and holidays. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Ernie and Don; sisters, Delores, Marion, Shirley, Virginia and Beverly. Survived by children, Susan (Jon) Everson, Jody (Alan) Hopkins, Michael (Anissa), and John (Kristy); sister, Elaine Albertson; brother, Gary Teed; beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Stillwater, MN
State
Virginia State
Stillwater, MN
Obituaries
City
Virginia, MN
City
Marion, WI
City
Osceola, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Sisters#Wi#Hopkins#Beloved Grandchildren#Great Grandchildren#Beautiful Flowers#Brother#Beverly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Amery, WItheameryfreepress.com

Amery giveBIG results

The final donation numbers for last weeks’ giveBIG fundraising event for local and regional non-profits turned out to be a big success, breaking previous records with nearly $440,000 raised from a combination of almost 2,000 unique individual or corporate donors. According to the United way, which now handles all aspects...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Lakeview Health Foundation announces Champions of Care

Honors given to those who go above and beyond to provide the quality compassionate care. Community members, colleagues and patients nominated Champions of Care from Lakeview Hospital or HealthPartners Clinic Stillwater, and the winners were announced March 25 at Lakeview Health Foundation’s 13th virtual annual community meeting. Winners were chosen...