Spencer, IA

Southwest Spencer intersection

Spencer Daily Reporter
 5 days ago

It is a tragedy that a Spencer resident was killed on a motorcycle recently. However, I guess I have a hard time understanding how the intersection in southwest Spencer near Menard’s (Highway 71 and 13th Street SW) is so dangerous? The intersection is protected on both sides of Highway 71 with stop signs and there is a clear view looking both to the north and to the south at that intersection. The cause, however, was a person not obeying traffic laws, not that the intersection where the accident occurred is dangerous.

