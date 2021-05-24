8th-seeded Memphis beats No. 1-seeded Jazz in series opener

Notes, analysis, observations, clips and more from the Trail Blazers' convincing 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Jusuf Nurkic played one of the best games of his career despite going 3-of-14 from the field. Rudy Gobert, about to become the fourth player ever to win Defensive Player of the year three times, played a huge role in Nurkic's labors around the rim, not to mention the Blazers' overall struggle to finish. Portland was terrified of Gobert, and rightfully so. But there's a case to be made that Nurkic was the best defender on the floor Wednesday regardless, one forcefully supported by the box score. Three steals and four blocks actually are eye-popping enough totals to convey just how dominant Nurkic was defensively. He accounted for an endless amount of the same subtle plays that make Gobert such an impactful defender, too, affecting both man and ball in pick-and-roll to shutoff pathways to score. Joe Ingles got nowhere the several possessions he went at Nurkic on the perimeter after switches. The Bosnian Beast really was a monster against the Jazz, rising to the occasion when his team needed him – not just because Portland was streaky on offense, but due to the gravity of its last three games. The Blazers enter Thursday's tilt with the Phoenix Suns at fifth in the West with two games left to play, still controlling their own destiny, and Nurkic's play is the most significant among many reasons why.