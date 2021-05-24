newsbreak-logo
NBA

8th-seeded Memphis beats No. 1-seeded Jazz in series opener

By JOHN COON Associated Press
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — The Memphis Grizzlies have not completely consigned their grit-and-grind days to the past. The eighth-seeded Grizzlies beat top-seeded Utah 112-109 on Sunday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series by relying on hard-nosed physical defense to keep the Jazz off balance on offense much of the game.

