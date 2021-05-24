Job Opening - Assistant Site Manager

IFIT is currently seeking an entrepreneurial and goal-oriented professional to serve as Manager of Philanthropic Partnerships. The successful candidate will implement an annual giving programme for IFIT and elevate the Institute’s relations with private funders, philanthropists, corporate donors, private foundations and charitable trusts. Under the supervision of the Executive Director and the External Relations Director, the Manager of Philanthropic Relationships will cultivate steady philanthropic support and steward major gift prospects, with a special focus on the US market.