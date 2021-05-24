Job Opening - Assistant Site Manager
Part time position working with USDA and HUD subsidized apartments. Flexible hours for either morning, afternoon, or evening 3-hour work shifts. Basic skills required include familiarity with MS Suite programs. Position includes interviewing tenant prospects, and completing all documents necessary for the USDA and HUD programs, collecting rents, coordinating maintenance with maintenance staff. All necessary training is provided. Monthly hours can range from 20-40 hours depending on work-load. Compensation - $13.00/hr. plus 6 paid federal holidays, a contribution toward health care, lease bonuses, and PTO (personal time off).