Salted miso brownies by Meera Sodha

This was a tough one to crack. For some reason, vegan brownies are not very straight forward! This is my most tested recipe that I have been working on and off for months. I really wanted a vegan brownie that didn’t use black beans, flax, bananas, apple sauce, tofu, or any other ingredients typically seen in most vegan brownie recipes. It was really important to me that this was accessible and the taste was amazing – you can not tell the difference between these and traditional brownies. Typical vegan brownies are too dry, oily, crumbly, the list goes on. These are an amazing bakery style brownie. Full of chocolate depth! They are super gooey, so if you are in the market for a cakey brownie, I would look elsewhere.