A Memorial Will Be Made In Uzunköprü To Commemorate Those Who Died In Corlu Train Accident
On 8 July 2018, 25 people lost their lives and 317 people were injured in the train accident that took place in Çorlu. A memorial will be built in the memory of those who died in Uzunköprü, where the train that caused an accident took off. The memorial to be built by Uzunköprü Municipality and Avcılar Municipality will include the names and personal belongings of 25 people who lost their lives.raillynews.com