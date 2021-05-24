newsbreak-logo
İzmir Halit Ziya Boulevard Closes to Traffic

raillynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleİzmir Metropolitan Municipality continues its works in Halit Ziya Boulevard within the scope of the First Stage Enclosure Infrastructure Project, which it conducts to prevent floods in the Kemeraltı region and to strengthen the infrastructure of the region. Due to the infrastructure works, a new arrangement was made in line with the safety precautions on the avenue where the traffic flow was provided from a single lane. Halit Ziya Boulevard will be closed to traffic for a month from tomorrow.

