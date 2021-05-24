İzmir Halit Ziya Boulevard Closes to Traffic

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. -- Some 67 days after it closed and some three weeks later than initially projected, the Fort Bayou Bridge reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon. “We are thrilled to reopen this drawbridge,” said Jason Winders, project engineer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). “We want to remind the public we still have a lot of work left on this bridge repair project. The bridge is currently operating on a temporary hydraulic system which allows us to reopen it to traffic, but by no means are we through with the project.”