SWEP’s Green Team and EcoAction clubs have been taking on one of the lesser known but biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions: food waste. Often when we think of making sustainable changes in our life we think of driving less, using less plastic, recycling — and while all of these changes are good to make, food waste is actually a much worse problem. Why is it so bad? Not only is it worse for our environment than cars, but edible food is being thrown away while too many people in our country and our community are food insecure. Food insecurity became significantly worse during COVID. For example, Sierra Community House’s (our local food distributor to food insecure families) food distribution has increased by 216% since COVID started.