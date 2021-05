No one knows exactly how football players are going to develop. That’s the beauty of it. There’s hope to go around for every NFL fan base. The people still want to know which players were “steals” and which were “reaches,” though. Here is one player from each round of the 2021 NFL Draft who qualified in the latter category based on where they stacked up as prospects, both on PFF’s Big Board and The Athletic's Consensus Big Board, and the other players who were still available at those draft slots.