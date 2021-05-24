newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cornelius, OR

Search for Ralph Brown continues

By Wade Evanson
Posted by 
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhPt3_0aA0L8h400 Local authorities, family and volunteers continue their search for the former Cornelius mayor, missing since May 16.

The search for Cornelius' Ralph Brown continues.

The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Reports of sightings have come in all over the region, but neither Brown nor his vehicle, with Oregon license plate 319KQV, have been located as of Monday evening, May 24.

"The law enforcement officers have been awesome," Brown's daughter Laurie Saunders said Monday. "We're hanging in there and staying cautiously optimistic, but the police, detectives, deputies and all the volunteers have all been very gracious. We're very appreciative of that."

Last Wednesday, May 19, the Washington County Sheriff's Office encouraged Newberg-area residents to be on the lookout for Brown after a community member reported seeing what they believed to be Brown's car.

Rumors flew on social media pages Sunday, May 23, over another possible sighting at a homeless camp in Newberg, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office told the News-Times that another unsubstantiated sighting was reported that day in Longview, Washington.

Saunders said the family has also heard reports from people who thought they might have seen Brown or his vehicle at Silver Falls State Park near Salem and at a Chevron station in Molalla.

Volunteers have continued to actively search for Brown. Many supporters and well-wishes attended a prayer vigil Sunday outside Forest Grove United Church of Christ, where Brown and his wife, Carol, are longtime parishioners.

"My mother's getting a lot of visitors, and we're getting a lot of well-wishers, including at the vigil yesterday," Saunders said. "It was well-attended by people pretty much from every phase of my dad's life. Friends from when he was a kid, all the way up to people from the church."

Brown is 76, and family members say he has been suffering from memory problems. He reportedly talked about going "home" before leaving his house on May 16, which those who know him believe may have been a reference to Astoria, where he grew up.

As part of the search, Saunders said the Oregon Department of Transportation has posted messages on highway reader boards, law enforcement has used drones to scout for Brown or his car, volunteer pilots have taken to the air to scan from above, and first responders have patrolled the Willamette River.

Friends, former colleagues, family and other volunteers have spread flyers and searched throughout the area.

Saunders hopes to soon get some concrete evidence as to Brown's whereabouts so that local authorities can engage their search and rescue units.

Meanwhile, Saunders said the family is taking it day by day.

"It's tough and it definitely comes in waves between frustration and hope," she said. "We've definitely run the gamut."

Brown is about 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is missing the tip of the index finger on his right hand.

If you have any information regarding Brown's whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

Mark Miller contributed to this report.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
36
Followers
62
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelius, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Newberg, OR
Cornelius, OR
Government
City
Astoria, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
Newberg, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Newberg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Cornelius, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Flyers#County Police#Police Detectives#State Police#Nissan#The News Times#Silver Falls State Park#Chevron#Longview#Mayor#Daughter#Longtime Parishioners#Law Enforcement Officers#Sightings#Volunteer Pilots#Willamette River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Pioneer cemeteries say 'enough' to vandalism, hope to install cameras

Newberg's Fernwood and Friends cemeteries among 30 groups seeking state grants to repair headstones, trim trees and preserve sites.Volunteers who maintain two historic cemeteries in Newberg have had it with vandalism at the properties. They're seeking more than $9,000 in a state grant to install security cameras they hope will reduce incidents. Newberg's Fernwood Pioneer Cemetery Association applied for the state funds in early May as part of a $14,800 project to install seven security cameras in the Pioneer and the Friends cemeteries that could be monitored by members. The group asked the state Historic Cemetery grant program for $9,452...
Newberg, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg-area residents asked to look out for missing man

Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro school administrator Ralph Brown has been missing since May 16Former Cornelius mayor and Hillsboro School District teacher and administrator Ralph Brown remains after reportedly leaving his home in Cornelius on May 16. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said May 19 that a community member in the Newberg area reported seeing Brown on May 17. Brown was reportedly sighted in his blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Deputies are asking anyone who lives near Rogers Landing or along the Willamette River to check around for Brown and his car, which has an Oregon license plate 319KQV. A...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Farm Bureau seeking photos for calendar

Those with photos of Oregon's natural splendor are encouraged to submit their work. Those in the state of Oregon with high quality photos of Oregon's agriculture can now submit them for a calendar created annually by the Oregon Farm Bureau. The calendar, for the year 2022, seeks to showcase Oregon's natural beauty –- particularly on agricultural lands throughout the state. The calendar has previously focused on the "people, the production, the landscape, the enjoyment," and anything that showcases what makes agricultural Oregon unique, according to a release from the bureau. "Spring is a fantastic time to look for photo opportunities...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Cornelius, ORkptv.com

Missing Cornellius man with memory issues spotted in Newburg

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Ralph Brown, 76, went missing from his home in Cornelius on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. He left in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV, according to the sheriff's office.
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius' Ralph Brown missing

The former mayor and school administrator was last seen Sunday evening drving a navy blue Nissan Sentra.Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District teacher, counselor and administrator Ralph Brown went missing Sunday evening, May 16, and had not yet been found as of Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies are searching for Brown, who has been missing from his home in Cornelius since 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Brown is said to have memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home. According to pastor Brendan Curran of the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, who spent time with Brown's wife...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring. There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding. The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press...
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Former Cornelius mayor goes missing, deputies ask for help in search

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A prominent member of the Cornelius community went missing on Sunday night, and Washington County sheriff's deputies are asking for help bringing him home safe. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen leaving hishome near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m....
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Washington County deputies search for missing Cornelius man

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County deputies are searching for a missing man from Cornelius. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen in Cornelius on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Deputies said he may have difficulty finding his way home. Brown is a former mayor of Cornelius, and a longtime...
Newberg, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

May 19 community briefs

Results from recent police patrols released, blood drives are slated in the areaNDPD releases results of enhanced traffic patrols Throughout the month of April, officers of the Newberg-Dundee Police Department took part in enhanced traffic patrols in the city, nabbing wrongdoers with a focus on distracted driving. While the primary focus was cell phone use while driving, officers also pulled over vehicles for speeding and driving under the influence of intoxicants. In total, NDPD made 70 contacts for distracted driving, 66 for speeding and made eight arrests for DUII. Funding for the enhanced patrols was made possible by the Oregon...
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Newberg, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Search for next police chief in the home stretch

City receives more than a dozen applicants by early May, interviews will start soon The search for Newberg's next police chief had prompted more than a dozen applicants as of the beginning of May and will ramp up in the coming weeks. The city began its search in earnest several months ago and is building on a survey (see results at https://bit.ly/3eFL1Jc) launched in March to gauge what citizens are looking for in the next chief. The survey first asked respondents to assign what "experience, background and knowledge" the next chief should possess. De-escalation training, crisis intervention training, community engagement...
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Washington StatePosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

As vaccine demand drops, Washington County providers shift gears

Vaccine providers have a plan to close gaps in vaccination rates among racial and ethnic groups, officials say.Washington County Public Health and local healthcare providers plan to increase vaccine clinics and events targeted at specific groups and communities to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates. The move comes as officials plan to close the region's mass vaccination sites in June and most Oregon counties, including Washington County, experience declining vaccine demand. "We're shifting to a more local approach," said Mary Sawyers, a spokesperson for Washington County Public Health. "The community clinics are not filling as fast...
Tigard, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Fatal shooting spurs protest at Portland cop's Tigard home

Protesters gathered near Tigard High School and marched to a nearby house where they believe Portland Police Bureau officer Zach DeLong lives. Squad cars nearly outnumbered demonstrators during a rally outside what activists say is the Tigard home of a Portland cop who fatally shot a homeless man last month. Portland Police Bureau Officer Zachary DeLong remains on paid administrative leave after he shot and killed Robert Delgado in Lents Park on April 16. A month later, on Sunday, May 16, a crowd of less than a dozen chanted "a murderer lives here" to passing traffic on Southwest Durham...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Is health care a right? Oregon voters will decide

Legislature clears ballot measure championed by the late Mitch Greenlick for November 2022 on a party-line House vote.Northwest Portland's Mitch Greenlick may achieve in death what he was unable to do during his 17 years in the Oregon House. A vote in the House cleared the way for Oregon voters to decide in November 2022 whether health care should be considered a right in the Oregon Constitution. The House passed Senate Joint Resolution 12 on a 34-23 vote along party lines on Wednesday, May 19. The resolution does not require the governor's signature. Greenlick, a Portland Democrat, was in his...
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...