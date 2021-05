BETHEL — Cafe Dicocoa’s, a staple in downtown Bethel for more than two and a half decades, will close its doors for good in early July. A post was made on the cafe’s Facebook page saying “After 26 incredible years serving the community of Bethel, Cathi is retiring and DiCocoa’s is closing. She has lovingly fed so many of us over the years and is now excited to enter her next chapter.”