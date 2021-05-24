newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cornelius, OR

Search for Ralph Brown continues

By Wade Evanson
Posted by 
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhPt3_0aA0I2Df00 Local authorities, family and volunteers continue their search for the former Cornelius mayor, missing since May 16.

The search for Cornelius' Ralph Brown continues.

The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Reports of sightings have come in all over the region, but neither Brown nor his vehicle, with Oregon license plate 319KQV, have been located as of Monday evening, May 24.

"The law enforcement officers have been awesome," Brown's daughter Laurie Saunders said Monday. "We're hanging in there and staying cautiously optimistic, but the police, detectives, deputies and all the volunteers have all been very gracious. We're very appreciative of that."

Last Wednesday, May 19, the Washington County Sheriff's Office encouraged Newberg-area residents to be on the lookout for Brown after a community member reported seeing what they believed to be Brown's car.

Rumors flew on social media pages Sunday, May 23, over another possible sighting at a homeless camp in Newberg, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office told the News-Times that another unsubstantiated sighting was reported that day in Longview, Washington.

Saunders said the family has also heard reports from people who thought they might have seen Brown or his vehicle at Silver Falls State Park near Salem and at a Chevron station in Molalla.

Volunteers have continued to actively search for Brown. Many supporters and well-wishes attended a prayer vigil Sunday outside Forest Grove United Church of Christ, where Brown and his wife, Carol, are longtime parishioners.

"My mother's getting a lot of visitors, and we're getting a lot of well-wishers, including at the vigil yesterday," Saunders said. "It was well-attended by people pretty much from every phase of my dad's life. Friends from when he was a kid, all the way up to people from the church."

Brown is 76, and family members say he has been suffering from memory problems. He reportedly talked about going "home" before leaving his house on May 16, which those who know him believe may have been a reference to Astoria, where he grew up.

As part of the search, Saunders said the Oregon Department of Transportation has posted messages on highway reader boards, law enforcement has used drones to scout for Brown or his car, volunteer pilots have taken to the air to scan from above, and first responders have patrolled the Willamette River.

Friends, former colleagues, family and other volunteers have spread flyers and searched throughout the area.

Saunders hopes to soon get some concrete evidence as to Brown's whereabouts so that local authorities can engage their search and rescue units.

Meanwhile, Saunders said the family is taking it day by day.

"It's tough and it definitely comes in waves between frustration and hope," she said. "We've definitely run the gamut."

Brown is about 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is missing the tip of the index finger on his right hand.

If you have any information regarding Brown's whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

Mark Miller contributed to this report.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
20
Followers
90
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelius, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Newberg, OR
Cornelius, OR
Government
City
Astoria, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Cornelius, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Flyers#County Police#Police Detectives#State Police#Nissan#The News Times#Silver Falls State Park#Chevron#Longview#Mayor#Daughter#Longtime Parishioners#Law Enforcement Officers#Sightings#Volunteer Pilots#Willamette River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue fills two top leadership positions

The department has hired Greg Espinosa as deputy fire chief and Fred Charlton as division chief of training.Hillsboro Fire & Rescue recently filled two key positions, fully staffing its leadership team for the first time in months. Greg Espinosa, a former captain with Portland Fire & Rescue, is Hillsboro Fire's new deputy chief of operations. He joins Deputy Chief Jeff Gurske under Fire Chief David Downey. Fred Charlton, who was most recently the chief of the Clackamas Fire District, is Hillsboro Fire's new division chief of training. In his new role, Espinosa oversees the delivery of services from the department's...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Our Opinion: A milestone in Washington County

Washington County, where Oregon's first COVID-19 case was detected, is among the first to clear a vaccine threshold.Let's start with "congratulations." It's been nearly 15 months since Oregon's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Washington County man at a Hillsboro-area hospital. Since then, life as we know it has been turned on its head. Early on, we had "two weeks to slow the spread." Later, in the fall, we had the "two-week freeze," which turned into four weeks, which turned into the by-now-familiar risk levels and county-by-county metrics. For roughly one calendar year, most kids stayed home from...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

WashCo man serving life for 2000 murder receives lesser sentence

Rafael Mora-Contreras had been granted a retrial in 2017, but prosecutors recently reached a plea deal with him.A Washington County man who was convicted of murdering his would-be brother-in-law 20 years ago and later sentenced to life in prison pleaded guilty to lesser charges Tuesday, May 25, avoiding a retrial, prosecutors said. Rafael Mora-Contreras pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping in the 2000 killing of Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman, 20, said the Washington County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday. Mora Contreras was sentenced to 25 years and 10 months in prison, prosecutors said. Pizano-Guzman disappeared on the evening...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Gig workers sue Oregon Employment Department

Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Judge Jim Fun to retire from Washington County Circuit Court

Gov. Kate Brown will appoint a replacement for judge who has served on the court for 15 years.After 15 years on the bench, Washington County Circuit Judge Jim L. Fun is retiring. Thanking Fun for his service, Gov. Kate Brown announced May 7 that she will be accepting applications to fill the judicial vacancy. Fun's planned retirement will take effect Sept. 30. He currently presides over criminal and family law cases as well as serving as a juvenile court judge. Fun was first elected to the court for a six-year term following a contested election in 2006. He then ran...
Cornelius, ORkptv.com

Missing Cornellius man with memory issues spotted in Newburg

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Ralph Brown, 76, went missing from his home in Cornelius on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. He left in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV, according to the sheriff's office.
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring. There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding. The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Cornelius' Ralph Brown missing

The former mayor and school administrator was last seen Sunday evening drving a navy blue Nissan Sentra.Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District teacher, counselor and administrator Ralph Brown went missing Sunday evening, May 16, and had not yet been found as of Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies are searching for Brown, who has been missing from his home in Cornelius since 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Brown is said to have memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home. According to pastor Brendan Curran of the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, who spent time with Brown's wife...
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Washington County deputies search for missing Cornelius man

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County deputies are searching for a missing man from Cornelius. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen in Cornelius on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Deputies said he may have difficulty finding his way home. Brown is a former mayor of Cornelius, and a longtime...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: May 3-9, 2021

This week's calls include: a church break-in, a stolen wheelchair and a prolific thief.Monday, May 3 Officers arrested a man for burglary and criminal mischief after he broke in United Methodist Church, 168 N.E. Eighth Ave., and caused damage throughout the building. Officers arrested a woman on an outstanding felony warrant and for possession of methamphetamine on Southeast Baseline Street near Cornelius Pass Road following a traffic stop. Tuesday, May 4 Officers took a report of a theft at Hillsboro Medical Center, 335 S.E. Eighth Ave. A man stole a wheelchair from the facility. Officer arrested a...
Real EstatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Metro: Affordable housing bond ahead of schedule

More units are being built at less cost to the elected regional government, according to the 2020 Annual Report.More affordable housing is being built at a lower-than-expected cost with Metro's affordable housing bond, the elected regional government said in a report released Thursday, May 20. Metro voters approved the $653 million bond measure at the November 2018 election. According to the Metro Housing Bond 2020 Annual Report, "Metro and partners are more than halfway to achieving the goal of 3,900 units with only one-third of bond funds committed. As of December 2020, there were four projects under construction and...
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Washington StatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County, four others cleared for 'lower risk'

Benton, Deschutes, Hood River and Lincoln counties will also move to the more permissive COVID-19 risk category.Five Oregon counties — including Washington County, the state's second-most populous — will move to the most permissive risk category for the spread of COVID-19 this Friday, May 21. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday afternoon, May 18, that at least 65% of residents age 16 and older in Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington counties have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that those counties have also fulfilled her requirement to submit an "equity plan" to demonstrate how they'll...
Washington StatePosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

As vaccine demand drops, Washington County providers shift gears

Vaccine providers have a plan to close gaps in vaccination rates among racial and ethnic groups, officials say.Washington County Public Health and local healthcare providers plan to increase vaccine clinics and events targeted at specific groups and communities to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates. The move comes as officials plan to close the region's mass vaccination sites in June and most Oregon counties, including Washington County, experience declining vaccine demand. "We're shifting to a more local approach," said Mary Sawyers, a spokesperson for Washington County Public Health. "The community clinics are not filling as fast...