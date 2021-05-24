2018 Magnetic Metallic Ford Focus

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Tow Package, F-150 XLT, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 4WD, Race Red, Medium Earth Gray w/Cloth 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 6,350 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Recognition Communications, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum. Odometer is 13433 miles below market average!