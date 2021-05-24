newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2018 Magnetic Metallic Ford Focus

Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery Good Conditon. SE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Back-Up Camera, SE APPEARANCE PACKAGE SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device...

roanoke.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Focus#Economy#Manual Steering#Transmission#Fog Lamps#Magnetic Metallic Ford#Satellite Radio#Keyless Entry#Steering Wheel Controls#Packages#Powershift#Charcoal Black#Cloth#Edmunds Com#Autocheck#Vin#Charcoal Black Interior#Aluminum#Signature Lighting#Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Silver Spruce Metallic Ford Explorer

$600 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Very Nice, LOW MILES - 5,079! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Turbo, 4x4, Panoramic Roof, Quad Seats, PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Agate Black Metallic Ford Edge

Agate Black Metallic exterior and Ebony interior, SE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 01g3/magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Highlander

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Captains Chairs, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! Hybrid Platinum trim. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford Mustang

Very Nice. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged, RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLU... EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A, Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Velocity Blue Metallic Ford Escape

Velocity Blue Metallic exterior and Dark Earth Gray interior, S trim. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Turbo Charged CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Lane...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2005 Silver Metallic Ford Super Duty F-250

Very Good Conditon. XLT trim. International Pickup Truck of the Year, 4x4, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Chrome Wheels, MANUAL TELESCOPING HEATED TRAILER TOW... CLASS V TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER, Hitch. SEE MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction Cars...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2008 Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic Ford F-250SD

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2008 Ford F-250SD 4WD Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford Fusion

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

SX-L trim, Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic exterior and Dark Burgundy interior. Great Shape. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Chrome Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
RetailRoanoke Times

2019 Midnight Black Metallic Toyota Tacoma

Nice, LOW MILES - 27,742! $1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, SR CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, ALL WEATHER FLOOR LINER & DOOR SILL P... AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Brake Actuated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Big Horn trim. Nice. 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8HP70... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26Z BIG HORN, Trailer Hitch, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT. CLICK ME!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars on the...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Pepperdust Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Very Good Conditon. PRICED TO MOVE $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Hitch, Bed Liner, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Cherry Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bed Liner, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Turbo, Tow Hitch, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... CHERRY RED TINTCOAT exterior and GIDEON / VERY DARK ATMOSPHERE interior, RST trim CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Escape

Very Good Conditon, GREAT MILES 35,297! PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 06v7/army Green Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road trim. WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device...
CarsAutomobile

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning's Battery Tech Uses Less Rare Metal

We still don't know how big the batteries will be that power the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning to 230 or 300 miles, but today we learned a bit more about the chemistry they'll use, and the new joint venture that will build them. Even better, it's a novel chemistry that's good news on the safety, energy-density, environmental, and even human rights fronts.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Star White Metallic Tri-coat Ford Explorer

Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, NAV, Turbo, Quad Seats, Tow Hitch, FRONT & SECOND ROW FLOOR LINERS (16B)... EPA 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Limited trim, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Ebony interior CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Audi RS 3

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 17,122! PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, DYNAMIC PACKAGE AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Race Red Ford F-150

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Tow Package, F-150 XLT, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 4WD, Race Red, Medium Earth Gray w/Cloth 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 6,350 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Recognition Communications, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum. Odometer is 13433 miles below market average!