newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold at Circle K in Scottsdale

msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky Arizona Lottery player became a millionaire over the weekend after matching five numbers in the Powerball at a Circle K in Scottsdale. The winning numbers were 3, 19, 27, 37, 40 and the Powerball number 8 for the May 22 drawing. The winner matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball number that got them a million dollars, according to the Arizona Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. The winner has not yet come forward but Arizona Lottery is encouraging lottery players to check their tickets!

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#Powerball Lottery#Lottery Tickets#Powerball Numbers#Powerball Ticket#Powerball Drawing#Az#The Arizona Lottery#Scottsdale Road#Lottery Players#Shea Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Powerball
Related
Posted by
Sulabh Gupta

Top Must-Try Restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is a desert city that is part of the Greater Phoenix Area and is twenty minutes away from Arizona state’s capital Phoenix. Scottsdale is a beautiful city filled with art, food, culture and has something to offer to everyone. Winters in this city are mild to warm whereas summers are extremely hot.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Scottsdale, AZTimes Union

Celebrity Homes: Steven Seagal's Bulletproof Arizona Home Is For Sale

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Controversial and eccentric, actor and musician, martial arts guru and blessed with swoon-worthy good looks for his entire career, tough-guy Steven Seagal is selling his Scottsdale, Arizona home on Desert Mountain. With stunning views via the unusual safety of bulletproof glass, it has come to the market priced at $3.395 million.
Scottsdale, AZAZFamily

Scottsdale home on market for $4.59 million looks just like a desert resort

A desert estate surrounded by the mountains and a golf course in north Scottsdale is on the market for $4.95 million. The Lone Mountain house sits on 1.5 acres with 5 bedrooms, two private casitas, home theater, two offices and a exercise studio. For more information about this property contact Kathleen Benoit and Bee Francis with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
Scottsdale, AZazbigmedia.com

5 of the biggest luxury home sales in April

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in luxury real estate, announced its list of the top luxury home sales in April. The lavish list presents the Valley’s most desirable, sophisticated, and luxurious estates sold in April of 2021. : Here’s why the Metro Phoenix luxury home market is booming.
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Z’Tejas expands into Scottsdale’s Mercado del Lago Plaza

Z’Tejas Southwestern Grill has announced the grand opening of its Scottsdale location on June 11 located in the Mercado del Lago plaza at 8300 N. Hayden Road, suite D-101. The fully renovated 3,500 square-foot space, with 35-foot-high ceilings, showcases Z’Tejas’ new look and feel, according to a press release. The sleek, modern design boasts an open dining room with a large bar as the focal point.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

8 places to celebrate National Mimosa Day

National Mimosa Day is coming Sunday, May 16. Celebrate National Mimosa Day the right way with unique flavors, innovative spins on classic mimosas, and of course, at places that offer the bottomless option. Here is a roundup of the eight places in Arizona to celebrate the holiday!. Belle’s Nashville Kitchen.
Scottsdale, AZscottsdale.org

Angry Crab Shack landing close to Scottsdale

After opening 14 locations throughout Arizona, as well as Alabama and Nevada, Angry Crab Shack is finally expanding into the Scottsdale area. Slated to open later this spring, the latest Angry Crab Shack will be located on Talking Stick Way, on the southeast corner of Pima and Indian Bend Roads.
Scottsdale, AZluxuryrealestate.com

Silverleaf Hits Record for Highest Residential Year Lease in Scottsdale on ARMLS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in luxury real estate, is proud to announce the closing of another record-breaking deal. This Silverleaf estate, originally listed for $24,000/month, leased for $25,125/month making it the highest lease in Scottsdale according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS).