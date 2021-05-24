California examines Tesla’s autopilot advertisement
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is examining whether Tesla is advertising its driver assistance system in a misleading manner. That reports the Los Angeles Times. The electric car manufacturer describes the system as “full self-driving capability”. In fact, however, a Tesla can use the system to change lanes, take exits or stop at traffic lights and stop signs, but cannot drive fully autonomously according to current technical standards.marketresearchtelecast.com