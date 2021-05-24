Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market research report 2021 – Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Gum rosin is primarily composed of resins and is an organic natural compound. Upon dissolution, it causes chemical reaction with a number of organic solvents. It is an essential raw material for the production of paints and coatings, rosin ester resins, food-grade ester gum, electronic industrial products, soaps, rubbers, inks, and paper. In the oil paint industry, it is effortlessly softened and oxidized, and the carboxylation reaction of resin acid is usually engaged to create resinate for additional use. Resin acid is transformed into disproportionate rosin, hydrogenated rosin, and polymerized rosin during production of printing ink and synthetic rubber by double-bond effect of rosin. The global market for gum rosin has been segmented by product type, application, and region. By product type, the market has been segmented into WW, WG, X, N, M, K, and others. The WW segment held a significant i.e. close to 35% share of the total market in 2015. This is attributed to high performance and quality of the product for prime applications such as synthetic rubber and adhesives. The WW segment is also projected to witness speedy growth during the forecast period. WW and WG rosins come in light shades of yellow, which is primarily to maintain the texture and color of end-use products such as paper sizing, rubber, inks, and adhesives. On the basis of applications, the global gum rosin market has been segmented into inks, food, thermoplastic coatings, paper sizing, adhesives, rubber softeners, and others. The rubber softeners segment held a dominant share of the global market in 2015 and is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The adhesives segment is expected to experience speedy growth from 2016 to 2024.