An anonymous tip submitted on the morning of Monday, May 3 led the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to arrest two more suspects in the murder of 37-year-old from Chehalis. The body of Jose Luis Alejo Tamayo was discovered along the side of the roadway by a jogger in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue Northeast at about 7:50 a.m. April 25. Deputies responded and confirmed the man had died as a result of a gunshot wound.