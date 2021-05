City Manager Katheleen Salguero Trepa updated the Senior Commission on Aging on the Winters Senior Center funding and construction at a meeting May 12. Trepa said the city has received a grant contract for $4.26 million from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. She said that as soon as a state representative signs the grant and the city receives the authorized agreement, the city will be authorized to proceed with the construction work eligible under the grant.