Facts You Don’t Want to Miss About Welding Classes; They’re Surprisingly Cool
As the technology and manufacturing processes evolved in the aircraft and aerospace industry, lighter metals, such as aluminum, magnesium, and titanium, are used in their construction. New processes and methods of welding these metals were developed. The welding portion of the airframe curriculum at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology will familiarize you with various types of welding and processes – and focus on inspecting the quality of welds.