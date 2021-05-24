Local Briefs

The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce hosted 26 organizations at the Pathway to Your Passion job fair May 6 in the Arts Park. Participating were American Senior Communities, Army National Guard, Boar’s Head Provisions, Citizens State Bank, Eastern Indiana Works, ERA Integrity Real Estate, ESS, F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate, First Financial Bank, Grede Casing Company, Henry Community Health, Henry County REMC, Hy-flex Corporation, IVY Tech Community College, New Castle-Henry County Public Library, Reach networks, Regal Roofing and Construction, Reid Health, SERVPRO of Henry and Randolph Counties, Star Financial Bank, State Farm Insurance – Doug Meier, Sugarcreek Packing Company, The GEO Group, Inc., The HR Connection, LLC, TS Tech and Walmart.