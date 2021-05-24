newsbreak-logo
Franklin, IN

Local Briefs

By Travis Weik
Courier-Times
 4 days ago

Franklin College honored its students in late April for their exceptional scholarly efforts during the 2020-21 academic year with merit awards and scholarships. The annual Spring Honors Convocation was held in two parts this year in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines. Nathan M. Hacker, son of Mike and Lisa Hacker of...

