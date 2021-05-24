Local Briefs

This series is provided by the New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce to highlight local companies during Small Business Week. Working downtown has allowed F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate, a local real estate service, to be part of local events such as the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Walk and Memorial Day Parade, as well as being close to the company’s bank, attorney, the courthouse, and a great restaurant, Primo. They love downtown but would like to see the completion of a few more restaurants. Being a member of the Chamber has kept them involved in their community and connected to business community.