David Lee Knutson: July 18, 1931 - May 7, 2021

David was born in Patterson, the third of four children to Manuel and Lily Knutson. He had a great childhood, becoming an Eagle Scout and an outstanding athlete. He was an All Conference halfback at Patterson High. He continue his football at Cal where injuries ended his career. David also played varsity Basketball, Baseball, Track and was an excellent swimmer. David graduated Patterson High School in 1949 and was president of the Student Body. He graduated from Cal in 1953 and was president of his fraternity.