Three factors to consider when choosing connectors for low-pressure fluid handling

Most new technologies are designed to be portable, so what’s the big deal with portability these days? Beyond the compactness and ease of transportation, portability provides a wealth of benefits that many consumers were previously unaware of or ignored. The idea has always been that the larger, the stronger, the better but this is not the case, or not in every situation at least. With the computer as the most obvious example, almost all people agree with the changes that have occurred over time in terms of portability. But what portable technologies can be called shocking? Which ones go beyond and above in terms of convenience, design, and most importantly, efficiency? The answer is the air conditioning technology, in which the scenario has very much advanced. People can now find portable AC units that have enough capacity to cool an entire room. One of these units is the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra.