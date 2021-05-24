newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Three factors to consider when choosing connectors for low-pressure fluid handling

By sponsored-content
medicaldesignsourcing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelecting the right connector can have a noticeable impact. From in vitro diagnostics to drug delivery, surgical tools to wound therapy, support surfaces and patient monitoring to home health and rehabilitation, fluid transfer through tubing is a critical function in medical devices throughout the patient experience. While tubing connectors may seem like a minor component in the overall device design, they are often a primary point of interaction for users and can have a big effect on product reliability, performance and ease of use. Therefore, it’s best to give them thoughtful consideration early in the design process.

www.medicaldesignsourcing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fluid#Product Type#User Interface Design#Design Tools#Data Quality#Power Tools#Polysulfone#Pvdf#Buna N#Silicone#Cpc#Intelligent Connectors#Connector Components#Low Pressure Environments#Connector Function#Multifunction Connectors#Connector Quality#Fluid Flow#Connector Options#Internal Components
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FDA
Related
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Low loss SMA connectors expand automotive test capabilities

Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of its SMA product series with 50 ohm connectors optimized for low loss TFC-302LL cable. This lightweight, compact and vibration proof interface is available in bulkhead jack, straight jack, straight plug and right angle plug configurations. These connectors are ideal for applications where low return loss is necessary such as automotive testing, wireless systems and IoT solutions.
Economytopwirenews.com

Five Things to Consider when Choosing Professional Laundry Equipment

Deciding on professional laundry equipment is an investment that can be costly, but chosen wisely, will surely pay off. No matter if you are equipping commercial, industrial or hotel laundry, you need durable professional washing machines. Infallible laundry equipment that will not cause your business any problems and troubles but instead will help your business grow. Read more about what to take into consideration when choosing laundry machines for your business.
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

5 Things To Consider When Choosing Your AWS Region

How to figure out the right region for your Amazon Web Services. Amazon Web Services is a global service that is spread across 25 geographic regions with over 80 availability zones. There are plans to launch five additional regions and more than 15 new availability zones in the near future.
EngineeringDesign World Network

Camera gives researchers more data on laser powder bed fusion melt-pool behavior

Metal parts manufactured using Laser Powder Bed Fusion or “L-PBF” find application in aerospace and medical industries. L-PBF is used to produce complex geometries directly from a CAD model. However, L-PBF is known to produce parts with porosity issues. To meet stringent safety and certification requirements, researchers at Flanders Make, a manufacturing science center in Lommel, Belgium, used the Mikrotron EoSens 3CL three-megapixel camera to gain a better understanding of melt-pool behavior and stability during processing.
Economytimeforchangecounselling.com

Key Criteria to Consider When Choosing an HVAC Contractor

There are a couple of important things to look for when selecting an A/C specialist. Whether you are setting up a brand-new heating system or merely searching for a credible business to maintain or repair your existing equipment. The length of time have they stayed in business?. If it is...
Engineeringarxiv.org

A High-Dynamic-Range Digital RF-Over-Fiber Link for MRI Receive Coils Using Delta-Sigma Modulation

Mingdong Fan, Robert W. Brown, Xi Gao, Soumyajit Mandal, Labros Petropoulos, Xiaoyu Yang, Shinya Handa, Hiroyuki Fujita. The coaxial cables commonly used to connect RF coil arrays with the control console of an MRI scanner are susceptible to electromagnetic coupling. As the number of RF channel increases, such coupling could result in severe heating and pose a safety concern. Non-conductive transmission solutions based on fiber-optic cables are considered to be one of the alternatives, but are limited by the high dynamic range ($>80$~dB) of typical MRI signals. A new digital fiber-optic transmission system based on delta-sigma modulation (DSM) is developed to address this problem. A DSM-based optical link is prototyped using off-the-shelf components and bench-tested at different signal oversampling rates (OSR). An end-to-end dynamic range (DR) of 81~dB, which is sufficient for typical MRI signals, is obtained over a bandwidth of 200~kHz, which corresponds to $OSR=50$. A fully-integrated custom fourth-order continuous-time DSM (CT-DSM) is designed in 180~nm CMOS technology to enable transmission of full-bandwidth MRI signals (up to 1~MHz) with adequate DR. Initial electrical test results from this custom chip are also presented.
Engineeringmmsonline.com

Zeltwanger Processing Platform Enables Laser Integration

The processing platform X-CELL from Zeltwager was designed for the integration of laser applications. It is also suitable as a laboratory system for process development or as a manufacturing platform for series production. The X-CELL is equipped with a laser source and optics as standard. This enables laser cutting, laser...
Electronicscircuitcellar.com

Environmental Multi-Sensor Device Runs on RPi CM4

Sfera Labs has launched a $276 “Exo Sense Pi” multi-sensor computer based on an RPi CM4 with sensors for air quality, temp, humidity, light, and motion plus RS-485, an open collector output, 2x digital inputs, a mic, and an RTC. In 2019, Sfera Labs launched an Exo Sense Py environmental...
Electronicstechxplore.com

USB-C and Power Delivery upgrades offer 240W Extended Power Range support

At a time where many people use multiple different electronic devices at any given moment, the 240W charger offers a single, central power source for them all. Beginning with the 100W charger back in 2019, which could charge everything from your earbuds to your Google Chromebook, the standards became USB Type-C and Power Delivery.
ElectronicsEnumclaw Courier Herald

Blast Auxiliary Ultra AC Review: Portable Desktop Air Cooler That Works?

Most new technologies are designed to be portable, so what’s the big deal with portability these days? Beyond the compactness and ease of transportation, portability provides a wealth of benefits that many consumers were previously unaware of or ignored. The idea has always been that the larger, the stronger, the better but this is not the case, or not in every situation at least. With the computer as the most obvious example, almost all people agree with the changes that have occurred over time in terms of portability. But what portable technologies can be called shocking? Which ones go beyond and above in terms of convenience, design, and most importantly, efficiency? The answer is the air conditioning technology, in which the scenario has very much advanced. People can now find portable AC units that have enough capacity to cool an entire room. One of these units is the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

High-Definition Cost-Effective Tablets

Amazon released a 2021 iteration of the Fire HD 10 tablet with a thinner build and a brighter display. The device is designed as a budget-friendly alternative to high-end tablets like the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy tablet. For the cost, Amazon's Fire HD 10 is packed with powerful features. The tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p high definition display with an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 12-hour battery life.
SoftwareBit Rebels

Important Features To Consider When Choosing A Call Center Software

Since modern modes of communication like social media, email and chatbots are out there, call centers and telephone hotlines are still the first way consumers turn to when seeking help or assistance. Poor customer experience can have a bad impact on the repute of your business. On the other hand, excellent experience helps you build a satisfied and happy customer base to secure more repeat sales. That is the reason, you should find reliable call center software to provide your customers with great customer services.
Softwarestudybreaks.com

Five Factors to Consider When Selecting a Learning Management System

If you’re looking for software that will help you educate a large number of people about an idea, concept or process, you need to do some homework of your own. If your organization is in the market for a learning management system (LMS), you should know there are plenty of options to choose from. Finding the right LMS program can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. You need to examine several factors before deciding to make a heavy investment in an LMS program. The following paragraphs will talk about the five crucial factors to consider when selecting an LMS program.
Lifestylemomonthegoinholytoledo.com

With Masks Mandates Lifting those Teeth are Gonna Need a Fixing! 5 Tips to Consider When Choosing an Orthodontist

Our first born didn’t cut her first tooth until she was 13 months, our second when he was 3 months, and our youngest had all her teeth within her first year…so?! So the problem is we currently have a 15, 13, and 10 year old who are ALL exhibiting a hot mess express when it comes to the current positions of their teeth. And with mask mandates lifting those teeth need to get a fixing! What’s a mom to do? Grab a glass of wine & start researching!!
Economyyousher.com

Key Things to Look Out For When Choosing an A/C Contractor

There are a couple of important things to look for when selecting a HVAC contractor. Whether you are installing a brand-new heater or just searching for a trustworthy company to preserve or fix your existing equipment. The length of time have they been in organization?. If it is a brand-new...
Lifestyleachrnews.com

Don’t Forget to Inspect and Clean the Evaporator Coil

Summer is almost here, and many air conditioning systems will be commissioned for start-up in anticipation of the upcoming heat and humidity loads. As part of this commissioning process, service technicians should inspect the evaporator coil and clean it if necessary. The evaporator, like the condenser, acts as a heat...
Industryatlanticcitynews.net

Things To Consider Before Choosing A Packaging And Shipping Company

Packaging and shipping are pretty crucial if you are willing to move from one place to another or if you want to transfer some necessary goods to a particular destination. Hence, it is also crucial for you to look upon the company you choose for packaging and shipping. It is...
EconomyThe Drum

Top 5 things to consider before choosing a customer data platform

2.5 quintillion bytes. According to Forbes, that’s how much data is generated each day. For additional context, here’s a snapshot of the massive digital footprint U.S. consumers create every single minute:. People want brands to understand and cater to their unique needs and preferences. But when just 15% of consumers...