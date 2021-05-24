newsbreak-logo
Playstation Is Taking Steps For New Players To Find The Information They Need, And Will Soon Generate Automatic Tips For New Games

By Daksh Bhatia
researchblaze.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation is always striving to provide the best experience for its customers. One of their new initiatives is called “Tips” where players will be able to earn game rewards based on certain criteria. Sony is working to create an empathetic dev-bot that will eternally remind players of their worth.Sony thinks players of its PlayStation games could soon be rewarded with real-life tips, helping them become better players.The patent shows a way to identify difficult parts of games, and then guide players through them or grant access to background knowledge they’ll need to tackle a certain part.It seems easy, but a new patent from game hardware developer Sony Interactive Entertainment suggests that it could be a lot harder than it seems.

researchblaze.com
