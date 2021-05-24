New Tags on Twitch – All-new, Inclusive Tags Celebrate And Promote Diversity In Community
Next week, Twitch streamers will have more tools to help them reach their communities thanks to the introduction of over 350 unique tags. They are the first platform and community that has embraced diversity through their positive intersectionality. Twitch will add new tags “related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more”, as the streaming platform continues with its commitment to fostering a positive community.researchblaze.com