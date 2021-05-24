newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Tags on Twitch – All-new, Inclusive Tags Celebrate And Promote Diversity In Community

By Daksh Bhatia
researchblaze.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week, Twitch streamers will have more tools to help them reach their communities thanks to the introduction of over 350 unique tags. They are the first platform and community that has embraced diversity through their positive intersectionality. Twitch will add new tags “related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more”, as the streaming platform continues with its commitment to fostering a positive community.

researchblaze.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Mental Health#Race#Twitch Creative#Social Content#Social Inclusion#Online Content#Live Online Video#Subscriber Feed#Lgbtqia#Twitch Tv#Amazon Com Inc#The Trevor Project#Ablegamers#Glaad#Twitch Streamers#Community Feedback#Creative Content#Showcase#Video Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitch
Related
MinoritiesKotaku

Twitch Adds Over 350 New Tags Like 'Black', 'Transgender' And 'Disabled'

Starting this week, streamers on Twitch are going to have over 350 new tags they can use to help classify their streams, related to “gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more”. Twitch announced the expansion of its tag system late last week, saying they “are completely optional”...
Minoritiestrust.org

Twitch adds 'transgender' tag as Big Tech vies to be inclusive

LONDON, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's largest game streaming service Twitch said on Wednesday that players will be able to add a transgender label to their videos - a move the company said would aid inclusion among its 30 million daily gamers. Twitch, which lets users broadcast...
MinoritiesPolygon

Twitch introduces more than 350 new streamer tags, including Vtuber, transgender, queer

Twitch has implemented over 350 new tags for streamers, allowing them to categorize themselves by “gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more,” the company announced Thursday. Some of these tags, which were implemented on May 26, include transgender, Vtuber, genderqueer, and visible disability. These tags are an optional tool that allows a streamer to classify themselves into a particular community.
Minoritiespledgetimes.com

Twitch bets on inclusion with new LGBTQ labels

Twitch was in the crosshairs of public opinion in recent days due to the famous Hot Tubs, which already have their own category within the streaming. To describe and order streams in a better way and without falling into categories, this platform has tags, that is, predetermined keywords that filter interests in a directory.
Businessbizjournals

14 strategies to promote true diversity and inclusion in your company

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. From leveraging a diverse array of viewpoints to having a team whose members better represent (and can therefore better serve) its customer base, an inclusive organization reaps many benefits. While many leaders understand this and want to increase their company’s diversity, they may not be sure of how to do so effectively. Additionally, they must also be cautious not to approach diversity initiatives in a way that falls back on tokenism.
Springfield, ILkhqa.com

New LEGO set celebrates diversity, LGBTQ community

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The LEGO Group is celebrating diversity in its next set. The set, called LEGO Everyone is Awesome, was inspired by the rainbow flag which is typically a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community. “I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and...
MinoritiesEntrepreneur

Long live diversity! Lego unveils new inclusive set on the eve of LGBTQIA + pride month

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Perhaps for many a Lego set with the colors of the rainbow is just a curiosity, but for the Danish company and the fans of these small blocks it is quite a statement . A few days before the LGTBQIA + pride month begins, The LEGO Group presented a new model called 'Everyone is Awesome!' (They are all amazing). It includes 346 pieces and 11 figures that display the colors of the diversity flag .
Minoritiespropertyindustryeye.com

Foxtons celebrates gender diversity and inclusion

Foxtons is celebrating gender diversity and the communities it serves on IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Monday 17 May 2021). The London-based firm will be hosting an event with Dr Jane Hamlin today to celebrate gender diversity on IDAHOBIT. Dr Jane Hamlin will talk about her own...
Lifestylethrillgeek.com

Disney announces new EARidescent design name tags for Cast Members

Announced today by Jeff Vahle, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World this October, he shared a preview of new nametags in development. The new EARidescent design is said to premiere later this fall. Below is the full post by Jeff, and we’re excited to see what these will look like in person!
Video Gameschatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Nerd Street Gamers hires Donald Reilley as VP of Sales

North American esports infrastructure company Nerd Street Gamers has hired Donald Reilley, formerly of Canadian media and gaming company theScore, as its first Vice President of Sales. Reilley brings 20 years of sales experience into the role, with previous positions at Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Xbox Live, Amazon, Major League Gaming...
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Global E-Sports Market Report 2021Featuring Modern Times, Activision Blizzard, Gfinity, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Hi-Rez Studios And Nintendo, Faceit

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the esports market are Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios and Nintendo, Faceit.The global e-sports market is expected to grow from $0.97 billion in 2020 to $1.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%.
BusinessGamespot

E3 2021 Adds 15 More Companies, Programming Schedule Coming Early June

The Entertainment Software Association has announced 15 more companies that will participate in the all-digital E3 2021 event that's coming up next month. The 15 additional companies include Razer, Intellivision, Yooreka Studio, Tastemakers, NetEase, 24 Entertainment, Norton Gaming, GuliKit, and SK Telecom. Six independent game developers have also been added to the list of participants, including Burgos Games, Dreamteck, Ghost Street Games, Hooded Horse, The Sixth Hammer, New Blood Interactive.
InternetTubefilter

Facebook Gaming Introduces Monetization For Video-On-Demand Creators

Facebook Gaming has historically focused its monetization attention on creators who livestream. But that’s now changing. The social network today introduced its first monetization tool for creators who upload video-on-demand (VOD) content rather than live streams. It also unveiled new ad breaks for livestreamers, and announced the expansion of its Level Up program to nine new regions.
MinoritiesDigiday

‘Build a model’: With a new initiative Pronghorn, two Black spirits execs aim to make the industry more inclusive and diverse

Dia Simms and Erin Harris are looking to change up the mix of the spirits industry. The pair, both spirit industry veterans, are aiming to foster more Black brand founders as well as bringing in more Black employees at every level throughout the industry. Simms and Harris plan to do so via a new initiative called Pronghorn, which is dedicated to “cultivating the next generation of diverse founders, executive leaders and entrepreneurs,” as part of a 10-year partnership with alcohol beverage giant Diageo.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Twitch Introduces New Tags To Promote Community

Twitch has become the premiere video game streaming platform over the past few years and has only grown since its acquisition by Amazon. Although not without its controversies regarding some odd bans and general decision making, Twitch has consistently endeavored to remain a company that favors self expression and celebration of one’s identity. It has taken an open stance to many issues and would rather cater to audiences that ban them. As a result, unsurprisingly, Twitch has indicated that in the next week, streamers will be able to select from over three hundred and fifty (350) new tags related to various aspects of self identity.