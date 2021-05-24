Peachtree Ridge names Jordan Griffin, 2020 state champion at Dutchtown, as head boys basketball coach
Peachtree Ridge’s new head boys basketball coach is just 27, but his resumé already stands out, particularly with what he did the past two seasons. Jordan Griffin led Dutchtown to the Class AAAAA state championship in 2020, and followed it up last season with a run to the Final Four. He hopes to bring similar success to the Lions, who hired him to replace outgoing coach Marcus Diggs.www.gwinnettdailypost.com