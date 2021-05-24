newsbreak-logo
Video Games

China, Korea to have four spots at 2021 Worlds

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
League Champions Korea and China's Legends Pro League each will have four spots in the 2021 League of Legends World Championship this fall. The leagues were awarded the extra slots at the conclusion of the Mid-Season Invitational. Royal Never Give Up beat DWG KIA 3-2 on Sunday in the grand...

