As part of PlayStation’s Play at Home campaign, there are a ton of deals and some freebies going on. Currently available as part of this campaign are some card packs for MLB The Show 21 on the PlayStation Store. There are ten packs in total, but the details don’t state what types of packs these are. Either way, these packs are free and are exclusive to PS5/PS4 players as Xbox players will not be getting access to these. You can read our review of MLB The Show 21 here.