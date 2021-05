The Denver Broncos have spent plenty of time in the offseason rumor mill, especially when it comes to quarterbacks. Even now the club is at the center of any sort of trade speculation regarding reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has reportedly told those around the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to play for the team anymore. If there was a quarterback possibly available, more often than not the Broncos were among the teams mentioned as a possible landing spot. Even as the NFL Draft rolled by on the league calendar, there was thought of Denver possibly addressing that need with a young prospect as they owned the No. 9 overall pick.