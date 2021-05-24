newsbreak-logo
Padres place Trent Grisham (heel bruise) on IL

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 3 days ago

The San Diego Padres placed outfielder Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a bruised heel. In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled outfielder Brian O'Grady from Triple-A El Paso. Grisham, 24, is hitting .301 with six homers, 14 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 36 games....

Manny Machado and Trent Grisham again out of lineup as Padres manager Jayce Tingler acknowledges the injured list could be a possibility. In the hours leading up to Sunday’s homestand finale, Trent Grisham, in a T-shirt and shorts, donned a glove and jogged out to right field for a light session of catch. Manny Machado did not make his first public appearance until slipping the new “Swagg Chain” over Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulders in the seventh inning, the youngster’s grand slam putting the finishing touches on an immaculate homestand.