Florida became the largest state in the nation to legalize sports betting Wednesday after the approval of a gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe by the full House. The vote was 97-17 in the House Wednesday. The Florida House and Senate have been in special session this week in Tallahassee to approve the 30-year gaming compact and series of related bills concerning gambling in the Sunshine State. The full Senate approved the compact, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Tribe on April 23, by a 38-1 vote on Tuesday.