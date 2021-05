Long-awaited Rezoning Decision is Coming After Parameters were Updated. A decision on rezoning for Mayes Meadow, a 160-home project to be built on farmland in southeast Cornelius, is expected at tonight’s Cornelius Town Board meeting. Initially, the Planning Board denied the project by a 5-1 margin indicating that it didn’t comply with the land use plan. Soon after, the town updated its land-use plan to provide for greater density in the rural preservation area, after which the project fit into the parameters.