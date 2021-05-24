Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Florida’s Withdrawal from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) today announced another key step to returning more Floridians to work, following April’s labor statistics which show total private-sector employment increased by 18,800 jobs and more than 460,000 online job postings available throughout the state for job seekers. Florida will end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, the $300 per week supplemental FPUC payment, effective June 26, 2021, as part of DEO’s ‘Return to Work’ initiative.capitalsoup.com