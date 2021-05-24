Greece Prolongs Entry Ban for Arrivals From Majority of Third Countries Until May 31

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced a decision to extend the entry ban currently in place for travellers from the majority of third countries until May 31. According to a press release issued by CCA on May 22, besides passengers from the European Union and Schengen area countries, passengers from Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Serbia and Thailand are also allowed to travel to Greece, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.