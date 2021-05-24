newsbreak-logo
Economy

Tesla May Have To Stop Making Its Own Chargers

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Tesla makes good chargers, but it’s being debated whether a shared charging system would be better going forward. And thus, Tesla may have to stop making its own chargers. Tesla's current 800 V CCS charging system is good when compared to a lot of EV manufacturers, but one tweet is saying that every other EV manufacturer is going to start using that same plug. This same tweet finishes out by saying that there is going to be a market for chargers that aren't made by a single manufacturer.

www.torquenews.com
