newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaidu To Operate 3,000 Driverless Apollo Go Robotaxis in 30 Cities in 3 Years. When it comes to robotaxis you have probably heard about Tesla robotaxis because Elon Musk has envisaged a robotaxi network with vehicles that can park and plug in themselves using Tesla's self-driving technology. Or you may have heard of Waymo One. But Baidu Apollo Go robotaxis have already registered over 6.2 million miles of Level 4 driving and plan to operate 3,000 driverless Apollo Go robotaxis in 30 cities within the next three years.

www.torquenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Google Inc#Startup Company#Software Companies#Waymo One#Apollo Go#Chinese#Level 4 Robotaxis#Faw Hongqi#Geely#Fsd#Torque News Twitter#Reuters#Public Users#Giant Baidu#Self Driving Robotaxis#Beijing Baidu#Commercial Customers#Tech Companies#Driverless Robotaxis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
News Break
Nissan
Related
Technologyteslarati.com

Facebook CTO shares insights on Tesla’s shift to pure vision for Autopilot

Tesla’s decision to abandon radar and focus instead on a pure vision strategy in its efforts to achieve self-driving features may be controversial even among the company’s most ardent fans, but Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer seems to be on the EV maker’s side. In a series of posts on Twitter, the Facebook CTO shared his thoughts on Tesla’s bold strategy and why it may actually work.
Carsteslaoracle.com

Tesla replaces forward radar with vision-based Autopilot/FSD on its website

Silicon Valley-based automaker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has updated its website yesterday with a subtle change that Tesla enthusiasts noticed. Now the animated representation and specifications of the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) show the vision-based capabilities of the system and the mention of the forward-facing radar has been removed. Almost...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SLANG Worldwide Adds Two New Independent Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sam Brill and Ms. Felicia Snyder as independent directors on its Board of Directors. SLANG's Board of Directors is now comprised of nine directors, six of whom are independent.
CarsNBC Philadelphia

Tesla Is Ditching Radar, Will Rely on Cameras for Autopilot in Some Cars

Tesla announced Tuesday that it is ditching radar in favor of a camera-based system to enable Autopilot features in its Model 3 and Y vehicles in North America. CEO Elon Musk had said Tesla would move to a "pure vision" approach in a tweet March 12. Other automakers, including GM...
EconomyWebProNews

OpenAI Launches the OpenAI Startup Fund

OpenAI, one of the leading AI companies, has established a fund to invest in AI startups, in partnership with Microsoft. OpenAI was co-founded by Elon Musk. Musk has long been a critic of AI, believing it represents one of the biggest existential threats humanity faces. OpenAI was founded with the goal of developing AI in a safe, responsible way.
Stockscrowdwisdom.live

Tesla Stock Price Prediction for the next few days

On 27th May 2021, TESLA Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was up 1.89% and closed at $ 630.85. Tesla Stock Price Prediction: Will Tesla go up in the next few days?. Tesla Stock Price Prediction: Will Tesla go up in the next few days?. The technical analysis by analysts is neutral/bearish for...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Dropping Radar Sensors

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y will no longer be equipped with front radar starting with deliveries this month. The newly announced "Tesla Vision" will rely on the car's cameras and onboard computer to control its Autopilot driver-assist system and functions included in the Full Self-Driving package. The Model...
CarsEngadget

Tesla starts phasing out radar sensors in favor of vision-only Autopilot

Just last month Elon Musk said Tesla would start to remove radar sensors from its production cars, and now Electrek points out a post revealing that the process has begun. New Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for North America no longer have radar onboard to enable driver assist features like Autopilot and its "Full Self Driving" system.
Industryteslanorth.com

Tesla Surpasses 200,000 Powerwall Installs Worldwide

Tesla just announced it has surpassed 200,000 Powerwall installs worldwide, announced on Wednesday afternoon. The company shared the stat, quote-tweeting customer Andru Edwards and his experience with Powerwall and how his lights stayed on during a recent power outage. Tesla’s Powerwall can be purchased with the company’s solar panels. The...
CarsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tesla's Move From Radar to Vision Costs It Some Safety Endorsements — for Now

Consumer Reports and IIHS are taking away top safety endorsements from Tesla after the company's move from radar to vision-based driver assistance systems. Tesla said Tuesday it was excluding radar sensors from its 2021 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America and would have to temporarily downgrade some functionality in the cars.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Tesla Gets Desperate To Secure Chips While GM's Bottleneck Eases

Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly taking unusual steps to get around a global chip shortage that has shuttered auto plants, while General Motors (GM) has seen its supply crunch ease enough to reopen some plants soon. Tesla stock and GM stock rose. The EV maker is ready to pay in advance...
Carsinsideevs.com

Chinese Tesla Owners Are Installing Brake Cameras In Their Cars

China is a very closed market. Despite that, bad news for Tesla in that country is not restricted to its borders. After multiple crashes in which it said customers were to blame, some Tesla owners decided to install cameras to record their vehicles’ pedals, especially the brakes, according to the Chinese website 快科技 (Fast Technology).
IndustryEngadget

Tesla has installed over 200,000 Powerwall home batteries

Despite issues with its Solar Roof, Tesla's Powerwall has apparently been a hot-selling item over the last year. The company announced on Twitter that it has sold over 200,000 Powerwall units so far, around double the number it said it had sold at this time in 2020. Powerwall gives solar...
Economyleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Nissan in talks to build new EV battery factory in the UK

Nissan is reportedly in talks to build a new EV battery factory in the UK. The Japanese car maker already builds its Leaf electric car in Sunderland, with batteries built nearby at a factory operated by Chinese group Envision. However, according to the Financial Times, Nissan is in talks with...
Stocksbitcoinist.com

How Tesla Kickstarted A Different Kind Of Bitcoin Trend

For the second time in 24 hours, Bitcoin might have been rejected on the $40,000 mark. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways in lower timeframes, but finally has started to display some green after a week in the red. At the time of writing, BTC trades at $39,100 with a...
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Details Cybertruck Solar Tonneau Cover in Patent Filing

Tesla fans are beginning to notice the Cybertruck’s extra features, like its under-bumper and wheel-arch cameras, as it has begun displaying around the U.S. earlier this month and is preparing for mass production. However, a new update from Teslarati shows us that a new patent for Tesla was submitted to...