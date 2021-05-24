Add new comment

Baidu To Operate 3,000 Driverless Apollo Go Robotaxis in 30 Cities in 3 Years. When it comes to robotaxis you have probably heard about Tesla robotaxis because Elon Musk has envisaged a robotaxi network with vehicles that can park and plug in themselves using Tesla's self-driving technology. Or you may have heard of Waymo One. But Baidu Apollo Go robotaxis have already registered over 6.2 million miles of Level 4 driving and plan to operate 3,000 driverless Apollo Go robotaxis in 30 cities within the next three years.