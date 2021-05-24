newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Tree trimmer electrocuted in southwest Minnesota

By BringMeTheNews
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxO84_0a9zDsTT00
Pixabay

A tree trimmer was electrocuted Monday afternoon in the southwest Minnesota city of Clarkfield.

The man was in a bucket lift, trimming trees, around 2:31 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office. It then came into contact with an electrical line, resulting in the man being electrocuted.

The power had to be turned off before first responders were able to provide first aid.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center via helicopter. Neither his condition, nor the severity of his injuries, was available from the sheriff's office.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Clarkfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Accident#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Trees#Man#Line#Medical#Trimmer Electrocuted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sartell, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Man shot in the neck near St. Cloud

A man is in stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital after being shot in the neck. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, a 57-year-old Sartell man was shot in the neck outside a residence on the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane in LeSauk Township. The 911 call reporting...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Man's body pulled from St. Paul lake

A man's body was pulled from Loeb Lake in St. Paul Thursday evening. Police were called to Marydale Park at 1120 Dale St. N. around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a body found floating near the lake's fishing dock, St. Paul police spokesperson Natalie Davis told Bring Me The News. The...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Southern Minnesota mayor was drunk, drove 97 mph

The mayor of Elysian and former Rice County sheriff's deputy is accused of being drunk when he got pulled over for driving nearly 100 mph down Highway 60 last month. Thomas Edward McBroom Sr., 62, of Elysian, is charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, misdemeanor careless driving and petty misdemeanor speeding in connection to the April 16 incident.
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Backyard birder whose quick thinking ended AMBER Alert receives award

The backyard bird watcher who helped save a child that was the subject of an AMBER Alert was given an award for her quick thinking that day. Barbara Gusse, from Brooklyn Center, was at home, feeding the birds in her yard on Feb. 6 when an AMBER Alert came though on her phone: A 1-year-old boy in the back of a stolen vehicle, authorities searching frantically to locate him on the cold, wintry day.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Fatal crash involving pedestrians in downtown Minneapolis

A driver ran a red light and caused a vehicle collision that struck two men who were on foot in downtown Minneapolis on Monday evening. According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at 5:42 p.m. when the driver of a "suspect vehicle" was ran a red light at Marquette Avenue and 10th Street South and collided with another vehicle, causing it to "spin around and strike the two victims."