Tree trimmer electrocuted in southwest Minnesota

A tree trimmer was electrocuted Monday afternoon in the southwest Minnesota city of Clarkfield.

The man was in a bucket lift, trimming trees, around 2:31 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office. It then came into contact with an electrical line, resulting in the man being electrocuted.

The power had to be turned off before first responders were able to provide first aid.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center via helicopter. Neither his condition, nor the severity of his injuries, was available from the sheriff's office.