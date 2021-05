Vince McMahon says he listened to The Kliq because they were smart and also claims that Shawn Michaels owes his life to Triple H. When discussing New Generation era WWE, the one topic of conversation that always comes back to the forefront is the subject of The Kliq. The Kliq is the collective of Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and Triple H. Aside from being seen as a group of guys who like to cause problems in general, they are also known as a group that was not afraid of going straight to Vince McMahon whenever they had grievances.