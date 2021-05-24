newsbreak-logo
Boise, ID

Did You Know Chita, Russia and Gernika, Spain Are Boise's Sister Cities?

By Angie
MIX 106
MIX 106
 3 days ago
The City of Boise has two official "sister cities" in the world: Chita, Russia and Gernika, Spain. Just how similar are they to Boise?. What is a sister city? According to sistercities.org, "A sister city, county, or state relationship is a broad-based, long-term partnership between two communities in two countries. A relationship is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement to become sister cities." Now, in my searches on the internet, I've noticed that typically sister cities tend to have similar population sizes, similar climate patterns and other major similarities.

