newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Autoinjectors Market worth $104.9 billion by 2025

thedallasnews.net
 3 days ago

According to the new market research report "Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Route of administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Autoinjectors Market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025.

www.thedallasnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Market Research#Eli Lilly And Company#Diabetes Mellitus#Generic Drugs#Sales Growth#Merck Kgaa#Multiple Drugs#Reusable#Intramuscular#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Hospitals Clinics#Middle East Africa#Dickinson And Company#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Johnson Johnson#Teva Pharmaceutical#Antares Pharma Lrb#Il 60062 Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
Industrycoleofduty.com

Antibiotics Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis)2020 Global Industry Demand, Growth, Trends and 2027 Forecasts ReportMarket 2020 Global Industry Demand, Growth, Trends and 2027 Forecasts Report| Johnson & Johnson Services, Zydus Cadila, Bausch Health, Teva Pharmaceutical

The Global Antibiotics Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Melinta Therapeutics, INC, Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, LG Chem, Mylan N.V, Lupin, Hitech, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Bausch Health, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Akron Incorporated, KYORIN Holdings.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Prebiotics Market To Reach $8 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Prebiotics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Particle Counters Market worth $554 Million by 2025

According to the new market research report "Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets. , the market is projected to grow at a CAGR...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Industry To 2026 - Featuring Siemens, Abbott Laboratories And MedMira Among Others

The "Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global hepatitis diagnostic tests market reached a value of US$ 4.18 Billion in 2020. Hepatitis represents a major global health threat that requires an urgent response. According...
CancerMedagadget.com

Boost in Research Activities to Increase Growth in Global Antiandrogen Monotherapy Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

SEATTLE, May 28, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Antiandrogen Monotherapy Market. Antiandrogens are a type of medicines that prevents androgens such as dihydrotestosterone (DHT) and testosterone from mediating their biological effects in the body. In men, these drugs are used to treat hypersexuality, paraphilias, benign prostatic hyperplasia, priapism, pattern hair loss, and prostate cancer. While antiandrogens are used to treat hype, seborrhea, hirsutism, and acne in girls and women.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Antibiotics Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Melinta Therapeutics

Global Antibiotics Market Size study, by Action Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, and Mycolic Acid Inhibitors) Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Fluoroquinolone, Macrolide, Carbapenem, Aminoglycoside, Sulfonamide, and 7-ACA) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Antibiotics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Antibiotics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market | Including Major Key Players Iba Molecular, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., Nordion, Inc, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Bayer AG, Lantheus Medical Imaging

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.88%. Nuclear medicines/radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds which are administered to patients and monitored via special imaging devices. These are used to diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. Nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceutical components are composed of organic molecules with radioisotopes. Radioisotopes emits gamma rays are used for diagnosis.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Industry News, Development Opportunities & Challenges

Peptides are defined as selective and efficacious signaling molecules which bind to specific cell surface receptors to trigger intracellular effects. Peptides are gaining popularity as clinical therapeutics. Peptides are highly tunable molecules that can be used to achieve desirable biocompatibility & biodegradability with simultaneously selective & potent therapeutic effects. Get...
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Drug Discovery Technologies Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Abbott, GE Healthcare, Albany Molecular Research, Luminex

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Drug Discovery Technologies Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Drug Discovery Technologies market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Drug Discovery Technologies Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Industryatlantanews.net

Transplant Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027 with bioMerieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, and Omixon Inc.and others

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User'. The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Economyprnewsleader.com

Global Uterine Fibroids Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunity, Industry Status and Forecast to 2027||Boston Scientific Corporation; CooperSurgical Inc.; General Electric Company; KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Global uterine fibroids marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
Businessreportedtimes.com

The global, handheld X-ray imaging devices market is projected to be worth USD 2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12%, claims Roots Analysis

Besides portability, handheld X-ray scanners offer a wide range of benefits, including cost savings; in the initial days of the pandemic, such devices were instrumental in increasing diagnostic throughput since they could be easily sterilized. Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Global Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market by Area...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Interventional Radiology Products Market Worth $14.1 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Interventional Radiology Products Market by type (Stents, Catheters, IVC Filter, Biopsy Needles, Embolization Devices, Accessories), Procedure Type (Angioplasty, Angiography, Thrombolysis, Embolization), Applications (Oncology) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Neuromorphic Computing Market worth $550,593 thousand by 2026

According to a research report "Neuromorphic Computing Market With Covid-19 Impact by Offering, Deployment, Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), Vertical (Aerospace, Military, & Defense, Automotive, Medical) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to be valued at USD 22,743 thousand in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 550,593 thousand by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 89.1% during the forecast period (2021–2026)
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Bacampicillin Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Rottapharm, ABC Farmaceutici

Bacampicillin Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Global Bacampicillin industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Global Bacampicillin producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Bacampicillin Market covering extremely significant parameters.
Medical & Biotechnysenasdaqlive.com

Biopharmaceutical Fermenters Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 | GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Sartorius StedimBiotech, Merck

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Biopharmaceutical Fermenters Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Biopharmaceutical Fermenters market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius StedimBiotech, Merck, Eppendorf, Roche, Nova Biomedicals, Lonza, Becton, and Dickinson and Company & GEA.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Mist Eliminators Market worth $1,159 million by 2025

According to the new market research report "Mist Eliminator Market by Type (Wire-mesh, Vane, Fiber-Bed), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Desalination, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Food & Beverage), Material, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global mist eliminators market size is projected to grow from USD 953 million in 2020 to USD 1,159 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2020 and 2025. Increasing dependency on fossil fuels, a strong emphasis on process optimization, minimization of emissions, focus on improving process throughput, and growing industrialization is expected to drive the mist eliminators market during the next five years. Technological advancements in the field to control toxic emissions from plants are compelling market players to come up with efficient designs.