New Book Release of Damon Piletz

By Brand Buzz
timebulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is customary that each generation passes many things onto the next. Sometimes it’s through spoken word. Sometimes it’s through things that we find out but were never told. Fourteen-year-old Trinity grew up visiting a small town in Vermont where her grandmother lived. This town is on edge, the Pigman dwells among them. His odd look and tenacious ways have caused great fear among the residents. With her grandmother’s sudden passing, Trinity realizes that she’s been left alone with a secret that only she knows. What will she do?

