MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Over the next two weeks, drivers traveling in the Moorhead area will encounter overnight lane closures on several Minnesota highways. Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be completing maintenance work each night from Sunday through Thursday between 8:00pm and 6:30am weather during the weeks of May 16th and May 23rd. The work is occurring during overnight hours to minimize traffic impacts in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Drivers can expect to encounter mobile maintenance operations with alternating lane closures in the areas where crews are working.